Team NT bagged another batch of medals in their performance at the Arctic Winter Games on Thursday.

The U18 male hockey team took home a silver medal after they lost to Alaska 8-1.

In figure skating, Lily Brennan claimed another gold in the level four free skate, making that the second gold for her this week. In level three figure skating, Miah Harris was able to take a bronze.

Speed Skater Lochlan Dunn set a new record at the Arctic Winter Games of 1:11.25 in the U19 male 777 metre race. He claimed gold over his teammate Byran Clinton.

Another record was set by Seiya McEachern in the U15 male 500 metre with a time of 50.11 seconds, Overtaking his brother, Yuma, for the gold. All three McEachern siblings were able to win medals this week. Maica was able to win bronze in the U19 female 777 metre race, with fellow NWT athlete Rebecca Messier in second.

In Cross-Country skiing, things didn’t got according to plan for Joe Curran. After leading the race in Thursday’s sprints, Curran ended up tripping in the last 50 metres and ended up coming in third place.

A handful of medals were added to Team NT’s pile thanks to the athletes in Wrestling. In the -55kg category, Ulukhaktok’s Corbin Alonak was able to win silver, while Yellowknife’s Tessa Nendsa took her own silver in the female -50kg, and Gamètì’s Hannah Bekale won a bronze in the female -78kg.

Sophia Touesnard and Jack Lyall took a pair of silver ulus in the snowshoe biathlon U15 2.5k. A bronze ulu went to Diezel Blake in the U15 event, and Maisey Murray won a bronze in the female U18 4k.