A new online library has just been launched by the GNWT, containing a wide range of information relating to climate change action in the NWT.

The service was launched on March 1st during the NWT Association of Communities Annual General Meeting in Hay River. Known as the “NWT Climate Change Library,” this service contains all kinds of scientific information, as well as research papers, technical reports, and other tools from government organizations to help track climate change info in the North. The platform aims to provide easier access to this kind of information for those who are looking into solutions for the problems that climate change can cause.

There are several main features that the platform is employing. All of the information on the platform is comprehensive, featuring a collection of peer-reviewed articles and technical reports. All of the information is also fully open and available to all members of the public. The information is kept up to date and comes from academic institutions and scientists.

The Library currently has over 200 resources included at launch, and more expected to be added regularly.