Some remote northern communities may now have a better chance to access to veterinary care.

Veterinarians Without Borders North America is partnering with Animal HealthLink (AHL), a tele-triage service that supports veterinary practices, to bring a telehealth pilot program to Tuktoyaktuk, as well as Gjoa Haven, NU, and Kugluktuk, NU.

This program is aiming to help pet guardians in these communities to connect with registered veterinary technologists and discuss any concerns they have regarding the health of their animals. The phonoe operators who will be running this service will be trained on topics specific to the North, including indigenous and Inuit histories and traditions. They will work to provide callers with immediate advice and care for pet owners to apply to their animals.

Dr. Michelle Tuma (DVM), VWB/VSF’s northern Canada veterinary specialist who lives in Yellowknife, said in a statement that the remote nature of these communities, combined with their lack of veterinary professionals are the main reasons that this service is being implemented. She adds that their hope is that this service will “help strengthen animal health capacity and give pet guardians and their animals the opportunity to swiftly and effectively treat injuries and illnesses.”

As these programs get started, VWB/VSF staff will be working in each community to help spread awareness, including information on how to access it.