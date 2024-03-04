While there is still work to be done and boxes to be unpacked, the new location for the Yellowknife Book Cellar is open and ready for business.

The moving announcement was first made on February 17th through the Book Cellar’s Facebook page, and in the following days, the workers have been steadily packing up their supplies and inventory.

Jen Baerg-Steyn, the Book Cellar’s owner, explained why the move was made in the first place.

“It was a combination of factors. One is definitely, while the space is actually technically smaller than the space we were in, the actual retail space is significantly larger. So that would give us the opportunity to do things like book launches, which we were really struggling to do in the previous space, and having to do them off site, which meant more staff and logistically it was becoming more of a challenge for us.”

- Advertisement -

The new location, at 4914 49th Street just across from the Shopper’s Drug Mart, is more wide open, and even includes some furniture for customers to use while they browse.

Jen added that, for the future, she is hoping that the new location will allow them to host events for the Northwords Writer’s Festival. With the bookshelves able to be moved around, the idea had even come up to host weddings at the store as well.

More hard work is on the way, but Jen stated that her and her team are feeling grateful to have made it as far as they have.

“Relief and fatigue are the two sides of that coin. We’re really thankful after a much longer time of being closed that we were able to get everything together to be open today, but we’re all pretty tired.”