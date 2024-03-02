While there was some chilling wind in the air, Saturday, March 2nd turned out to be a perfectly sunny day for Yellowknife to once again celebrate the opening of the annual Snowking Witner Festival.

As always, Snowking and his crew sawed through the front door to welcome the gathered crowd into the castle, officially kicking off a month of events and family friendly fun.

Ice slides, indoor stages for future events, and 100 feet of tunnels allow for the castle to serve as one of Yellowknife’s most unique attractions every year.

Participants in the 8th International Snow Carving Symposium were also hard at work on their creations, well before the Castle had been opened.

The rest of the month of March will see the Castle hosting a wide variety of different events. A full calendar of events can be found on the Snowking website.