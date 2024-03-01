The results of the annual Waste Reduction and Recovery Program Report have been released for the 2022-23 year, and it has found that these measures have continued to make progress in the North.

The main highlights from the report show that the NWT was able to avoid using around 7.7 million plastic bags last year, which rounds out to about 170 bags per resident. It was also found that each NWT resident recycled on average just under 1.8 kg of electronic devices. Last year saw 32 part-time and 10 full-time staff employed by NWT depots and processing centres.

The report states that the GNWT’s waste reduction programs have been able to continue to provide benefits to the Territory by reducing greenhouse gases. It shows that a total of 13,848 tons of materials were recycled and reused throughout the past year, and greenhouse gases were reduced by 26,549 metric tonnes. These waste reduction methods have also seen 5,772 cars taken off the roads.

The 2022-2023 Waste Reduction and Recycling Initiative supported various projects that were intended to help reduce and recycle materials across the NWT. The Program gave out $99,919 to these projects. Some of their notable contributions include;

Providing reusable dishware to 11 different schools

Expanding composting programs in Tulita

Provided funding to Food Rescue Yellowknife for renovations that allowed them to continue their work

Encouraging the reuse and recycling of clothing through clothing exchange programs

Replacing paper towels with reusable cloths at Sir John Franklin High School

Jay MacDonald, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said in a statement that he commends the dedication and collaboration of residents and stakeholders in building a cleaner and more resilient territory.