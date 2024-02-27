Students from Yellowknife’s Ecole St. Patrick High School are getting ready for a special weekend event that they have been preparing over a month for.

The event is called “Ease the Freeze,” in lieu of the former “Coldest Night of the Year” event from YK Home Base. It has been organized by the school’s Interact Club as a way to help gather warm clothes to hand out to less fortunate youths, as well as Yellowknife’s homeless population.

Students will be going around the city on March 2nd, handing out the gathered clothes themselves.

One of the students, Hannah Janes, shared why she decided to take part in this program.

“We have a lot of homeless youth in Yellowknife. We have a lot of people with housing insecurity, especially within our school, and I think showing that we care is one of the most important things we can do, especially for people who feel like people don’t care. I think it’s very very important.”

Student Sarah Morris also shared a comment, explaining how she felt this event is unique to similar events she has been part of in the past.

“I think this one is very important because of where we are. Homelessness is all over Canada, but where we are specifically, we struggle with a lot of heating issues as well as just being outside. There’s a lot of people who don’t have access to the proper winter gear, and I think it is very important to show that they’re not alone and that everyone understands the issues with the North.”

The students are hoping that this event will be more personal than similar events, as it would help others to better understand the situations that the less fortunate deal with.