Earlier this week, it was announced that the GNWT and the Government of Canada have been working together to bring child care services to the North at a cost of only $10 a day, starting on April 1st. The NWT Early Childhood Association has released their official response to this announcement.

They start by saying that the NWTECA recognizes how important this milestone is. They explain that many Indigenous groups have been able to offer Early Learning and Care programs with no fee to families, which has been a major factor to consider when looking at the average cost of these services in the NWT.

The NWTECA states that there is still a ways to go before every Northern family is paying only $10 a day for services, as there are still many programs in the NWT that will continue to charge for these services at higher prices in order for their businesses to be sustainable. They add that the Child Care sector in the North is in a very fragile state, and that sustainability is one of the biggest factors to consider.

While the move towards $10 a day is a good step forward, there are other goals that still needs to be reached.

The first is space, as there are many families who do not have any kind of Child Care space available to them. Some families have been on waiting list for as long as two years, with up to 500 families in Yellowknife alone waiting for a spot.

The second major issue is staff hiring and retention. Wages are low, and continue to drop below community comparable rates, with few benefits for working in the field. The NWTECA reports that research has shown them that with every dollar spent in early Childhood there is a savings from $2.5-$7 in Health, Education, and Justice.

The NWTECA expressed their congratulations to the GNWT and Federal Government on their achievements, and are looking forward to see what progress is made in the future.