A Yellowknife man has been arrested in connection with robberies committed at two separate city businesses.

The first robbery occurred on February 19th. Officers were called around 9:30 in the evening to the Downtown Liquor Store. Staff had reported being threatened with a knife after confronting a man who had tried to steal several items from the store.

The second robbery was early in the morning on the next day, February 20th. At 4:30 am, officers responded to a call to the Circle K gas station, where employees told them that a man had entered and threatened them with a knife before stealing some items and cash.

Their investigation determined that both of these robberies were committed by the same person, and concluded that David Maniyogina is their main suspect. Maniyogina has since been taken into custody, and is facing several charges, including two counts of robbery, uttering threats, and obstructing a police officer.

Maniyogina is set to make a court appearance on February 22nd.