The Behchoko RCMP have recently made several arrests in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend.

On February 16th, Behchoko officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered several individually wrapped pieces of crack-cocaine. The 28-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Then, on February 18th, another traffic stop was conducted. The driver of this vehicle was found to be driving while suspended. The driver was placed under arrest and the vehicle was searched, revealing 38 grams of cocaine, cash, and an unsecured firearm. Along with the 36-year-old driver, there were three other passengers in the vehicle; a 31-year-old male from Behchokǫ̀; a 23-year-old female form Fort Providence and a 17-year-old youth. All four of them are being charged with Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm. An additional charge of unsafe storage of a firearm is pending against the driver.

Anybody who has information about any drug trafficking in the area is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111.