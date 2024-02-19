It was recently announced that two separate independent reviews have been launched to look into the handling of last year’s wildfires by the Territorial Government, and adding on to that, the Department of Environment and Climate Change will be sending forest managers to various communities to gain feedback on wildfire management from Indigenous leaders, community governments, and the general public.

The public will be able to attend open presentations discussing the actions that were taken during the emergency. There will be information shared by experts, and Q&A opportunities. The Government is seeking out any input that focusses on both a local and territorial view on wildfire preparation and prevention. A public engagement portal has also been set up on the GNWT website for additional data collection.

The GNWT is hoping that these more personal engagement strategies will allow them to better understand general community concerns, incorporate public concerns into future prevention strategies, and share information with communities.

Any input gathered that has to do with emergency responses will be collected as part of the 2023 Wildfire Season After Action Review.

- Advertisement -

Jay MacDonald, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, stated that the way his Department does business matters greatly to NWT residents, which is why it is important to engage with communities.

“We welcome the opportunity to hear from the people across the Territory as our team prepares for the season ahead.”