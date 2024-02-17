The GNWT has shared that they are officially conducting two independent reviews of the response to the 2023 Wildfires.

The first is the “Wildfire Operations Review,” which will focus on the decisions that were made to actively fight the fires, how those decisions were affected by weather events and fire behaviour, and how resources were spent during the emergency. This review will mainly be gathering information from the community governments who were involved in the firefighting response, Indigenous Governments, first responders, regional and territorial wildfire personnel, and relevant support staff.

The Operations Review has already been collecting information since Fall of 2023, and is currently working on an audience engagement period. It will review all of it’s material throughout the year, and a final report is expected to be released in Spring of this year.

The second review is known as the “Emergency Response Review,” and will focus on how well the Territory and communities were prepared for the situation. It will also look at how evacuations were conducted, as well as other public safety operations. This review will be gathering data from various Emergency Management Organization members, Community and Indigenous governments, non-government organizations, and the general public.

This review will be following a similar road map as the Operations Review, with an additional step of Indigenous Government Engagement. The final report from this review is expected to release in the Fall.