A progress update has been provided for the Addictions Prevention and Recovery Services Work Plan, which was first launched in February of last year.

This Plan is a collection of 24 different strategies to help improve addictions services and wellness programs in the Territory. The GNWT has stated that at least fifty percent of the stated goals of this plan have been completed. Of those 24 strategies, 12 have been completed, 3 are delayed, and 9 others are on schedule.

Some of the recently completed strategies include the development of an Equity Assessment Tool that will help people find the right services. There has also been enough data gathered to develop a map of existing and requested addictions services, and a working group has been established to help operate new services with the help of ad hoc representation from regional, front line, and external partners.

This Work Plan is aiming to cover five key area where the existing addictions prevention and recovery system needed improvements.

Improve the understanding of residents and their self-determined mental wellness and recovery needs. Improve relationships with Indigenous governments to help improve services that better meet their needs. Better access to culturally safe addiction prevention services. Better coordination of services Better tracking of community based situations and outcomes.

A progress tracker has been set up for the public to view, and can be found by clicking here.