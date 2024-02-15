The Inuvik RCMP are warning locals of a phone scam that has been noticed in the area in the last few days.

Officers have received several reports of calls being made to inform people that their family members have been involved in a serious car accident, and that money will be needed for medical and lawyer fees. At that point, a second call is made claiming to be the lawyer who gives the caller a method to transfer cash to their account.

All of the reported calls have been in this two-step format, and always on land line phones. Police are advising residents that other methods may be employed to trick people out of their money.

Anybody who receives this kind of call is advised to not provide any kind of information to whoever is on the other end, and to report the incident to the Inuvik police at 867-777-1111.