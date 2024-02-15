The GNWT is inviting residents of Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation (KFN) Reserve who were affected by the flooding in 2022 to share their perspectives on the situation to allow the government to build a better plan for flooding in the future.

This will be the second of a two phase After Action Report. The first phase took place at the start of 2023, and focused on the preparations that were made prior to the flood. The second phase will instead focus on what efforts were made to help the community recover after the flooding had subsided.

The Survey will prioritize the experiences of Hay River residents, officials, and business owners who were directly involved in the flood or who applied for disaster assistance, as well as KFN residents who needed damage repairs and assessments.

Territorial representatives will be contacted to help collect the feedback, and no personal information will be used. The online survey will be open until March 15th, and a public meeting will be held on February 23rd for town residents to directly share their feedback.

Once all the feedback is collected, the GNWT will go over the information and release a report sharing what was learned, what went well, and changes that will be made to improve the emergency management system across the territory.

The survey can be found by clicking here.