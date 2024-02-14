Applications are now being accepted for the GNWT’s Healthy Choices Fund.

This Fund works to provide funding for local campaigns that encourage healthy living and prevention techniques. The main qualities that are sought out in potential recipients are whether or not they address risk factors for various chronic and communicable diseases such as healthy eating, physical activity, drug and alcohol use. The Fund also prioritizes projects that address behavioural factors for accidental injuries, encourage community involvement, and allow NWT residents to learn and make better choices.

Of the $418,000 available, successful applicants will be able to receive a minimum of $10,000, and a maximum of $75,000.

The Fund is available to Indigenous governments, community governing authorities, and non-government groups. In order to be eligible, groups and projects must be located within the NWT, and provide a list of their activities, programs, and needs. Groups must also provide innovation strategies for existing programs and services, and show planned partnerships that will promote healthy living.

Applications will be accepted until March 31st. Forms can be found by clicking here.