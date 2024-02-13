Fort Simpson RCMP have recently concluded an investigation into the mysterious death of a local woman.

On January 19th, officers received a call that a desceased woman had been found inside a residence. Officers responded alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner for a joint investigation into the woman’s passing. A medical examination determined that the woman was the victim of a homicide, at which point the Northwest Territories Major Crime Unit took charge of the investigation.

27-year-old Alison Sanguez of Jean Marie River has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for this incident. Sanguez has been taken into custody, and will appear in court on February 14th in Yellowknife.