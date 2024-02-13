Applications are now being accepted for the GNWT’s Anti-Poverty Fund.

The Anti-Poverty Fund is a yearly fund that distributes $1.75 Million to Indigenous organizations, community governments, and not-for-profit organizations. The Fund is intended to support the poverty reduction initiatives of community partners, which are essential to moving the dial on poverty. The fund was first established in 2014 and allows organizations the ability to prioritize their participants’ unique needs instead of tailoring services to fit specific funding criteria.

The Anti-Poverty Fund was established at $500,000 in 2014 by the Department of Health and Social Services. There have been 377 projects supported through the annual fund since its inception. The fund is consistently oversubscribed, with the amount of funding requested averaging approximately three times the amount of funding available each year. 58 projects across the NWT received funding from the 2023/24 Anti-Poverty Fund.

The fund supports a wide range of projects that align with the five pillars identified as priority areas of action. These pillars include: children and family support; healthy living and reaching one’s potential; safe and affordable housing; sustainable communities; and integrated continuum of services. The most commonly supported projects focuses are charitable food assistance, employment and skills, housing and homelessness, traditional knowledge and on the land activities. Youth tend to be the most frequent recipients of program support. Women, elders, individuals with disabilities and those who identify as 2SLGBTQIPA+ are also explicitly prioritized by many programs for support.

The deadline to apply for the fund is on March 15th at 5:00pm. The application forms can be found by clicking here.