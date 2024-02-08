The GNWT has shared the results of a report that looked into the Child and Youth Counselling Initiative.

The evaluation was first launched in September of 2022, and was aiming to figure out how effective the program was implemented in NWT schools, as well as the effect it had on students and their families. While the independent investigation proved that the CYC has been working well for students, they were able to find certain areas that can use improvement and provided the GNWT with 42 recommendations.

Some of the results of the investigation were shared last October, where it was announced that the existing Youth Counselling services would be divided into two parts. About fifty-five percent of the funding will be going to education bodies so they can better provide counselling services to students, with a focus on prevention and early intervention services.

The other forty-five percent would be staying with the Health and Social Services Authority so that they would be able to provide counselling services through their own methods.

The schools will be better able to promote positive mental health and wellness services through methods like workshops, and class presentations on topics like anger management and anxiety.

As part of another recommendation from the report, the GNWT will be updating the Memorandum of Understanding in regard to the various mental health and wellness services. They will also be updating their communications and promotional material to make sure that this information is properly shared with the public. Information sharing services will be revamped to make them more clear and understandable.