With improved temperatures and several days of fresh snowfall, the City of Yellowknife is continuing snow removal services for the streets.

Monday, January 29

57 Street from Franklin Avenue to 51A Avenue;

Burwash Drive from 56 Street to Forrest Drive; and

Williams Avenue from Woolgar Avenue to Range Lake Road.

Tuesday, January 30

Franklin Avenue from Forrest Drive to Old Airport Road; and

Dagenais Drive from Range Lake Road to Finlayson Drive North.

Wednesday, January 31

49A Avenue from 43 Street to 42 Street and 42 Street from 49A

Avenue to Franklin; and

Gitzel Street from Franklin Avenue to Matonabee Street.

Thursday, February 1

Matonabee Street from Franklin Avenue to McMahon Trail; and

Moyle Drive from Haener Drive to Haener Drive.

Friday, February 2

Rycon Drive from Con Road South to Burwash Drive.

The Yellowknife Fire Department has also given out some safety tips for residents to keep an eye on their chimneys. Remove the ice build-up on your chimney to ensure it doesn’t collapse the chimney liner. With temperatures of -30C and colder, ice builds up quickly. If your chimney liner is damaged, carbon monoxide will invade your home.

Residents are encouraged to try and remove ice from their chimneys before it has a chance to build up, make sure a carbon monoxide detector is installed inside the home, and you have your furnace or boiler serviced, have them check your chimney liner to ensure there is no damage.