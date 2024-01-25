The Behchokǫ̀ RCMP seized a 9mm handgun and 740 grams of crack-cocaine during a traffic stop on the evening of January 23rd. Officers were on patrol on highway 3 and conducted a traffic stop around 6:50 p.pm. During the traffic stop, the officers formed grounds to arrest the driver for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The driver was told they were under arrest but refused to exit the vehicle and rolled the window up. After the driver ignored repeated requests to exit the vehicle, the officers forced entry into the vehicle through a window and took the driver into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the 9mm handgun, a prohibited high capacity magazine, 740 grams of crack-cocaine as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Andrew Norn (38), of Fort Resolution has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device [the extended magazine]

The female passenger, 28-year-old Marilyn Beaulieu of Hay River, was also arrested and is jointly charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device [the extended magazine]

Both Norn and Beaulieu were remanded into custody after a JP hearing and are expected in court for a subsequent appearance.