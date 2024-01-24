Repairs have been completed on a water main break on Woolgar Avenue in Yellowknife.

On January 23, the City of Yellowknife advised residents that work to repair a water main break located in the vicinity of Woolgar Avenue would commence. Despite efforts throughout the day, the City was required to perform two emergency water shut offs to address the tremendous volumes of water being generated by the break.

The water was shut off at approximately 9:30 p.m. for 30 minutes and at 2:10 a.m. for 15 minutes. It was necessary to shut the water off so that staff could establish control and access the water vault necessary to isolate the area of failure. As a result of the complexity of the failure, a larger area of the city was impacted than originally anticipated. However, due to the tempering and circulation of the City’s potable water system, neither the shut downs nor the low water pressure should have caused individual service freeze-ups.

As of 2:30 a.m., the City was not experiencing any disruption of water service.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who is may still be having issues can contact the Public Works Department at 867-766-5512 if there are any questions or concerns. Due to higher than normal call volumes, a representative may not be immediately available.

Residents experiencing a sewer or water line freeze-up are encouraged to contact a local plumbing or steaming expert for assistance.