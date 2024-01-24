The NWT Health and Social Services Authority has announced that mental health supports are available in Fort Smith and the rest of the NWT.

In response to the plane crash incident that occurred on January 23rd, the NTHSSA has made a number of mental health and wellness supports available for residents affected by the incident.

According to the Authority, interested Fort Smith residents should first see the Community Counselling Program by phone at (867)-872-6310 from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mental health staff are also available outside of regular business hours through the Fort Smith Emergency Department at 867-872-6200.

The NTHSSA says additional counselling staff have been deployed to Fort Smith to assist residents and ensure increased capacity in the coming days.

Additionally, virtual supports are available 24/7 through Wellness Together Canada at (866)-585-0445 or on Wellness Together Canada’s website.

GNWT employees are also encouraged to access supports for themselves and their families through the GNWT’s Employee Family Assistance Program, for immediate, confidential assistance at 1-(844)-880-9142 or online.