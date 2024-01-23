In response to the aviation incident that occurred on Tuesday morning, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority announced that the Fort Smith Health Centre has activated their “Mass Casualty” protocol.

This measure will be in effect until such time as those in charge of the situation give the direction that the incident response has concluded.

During this time, previously booked appointments may end up getting rescheduled to help free up resources and improve response activity. The Emergency Department will remain open, and anyone who is experiencing a crisis is still advised to head to the Health Centre.

The NTHSSA is also working with various partners to make sure that mental health and counselling resources remain intact, while allowing an increased capacity for anyone affected by the aviation incident.

Updates on the Health Centre services will be provided as they occur.