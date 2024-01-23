Premier R.J. Simpson recently issued a statement on the recent signing of the final devolution agreement by the Government of Nunavut, congratulating them, as well as the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc, and all Nunavummiut on the decision.

“This is another milestone for Nunavut, bringing decision making back to the people and place it belongs. There is no one with a greater commitment to the prosperity of Nunavut than Nunavummiut, and it is only right that they have stewardship over land, water, and resources.”

Through this devolution agreement, the people of Nunavut will be able to make decisions about land administration, development, and resource management. They will also be able to receive royalties on public lands, as well as opportunities to continue strengthening education, employment and other northern-led investments in land and resource development.

In essence, it allows for the transfer of responsibilities for Nunavut’s public lands from the Government of Canada to the Government of Nunavut.

- Advertisement -

“The Northwest Territories signed its devolution agreement back in 2014, taking on responsibility for land, water, and resources. Since that time, we have established fundamentally new ways to work with Indigenous government partners to ensure we identify, develop, and implement the right solutions for the NWT. Nunavut will set its own path, and we look forward to seeing the results.” Premier Simpson added.

He finished by stating that there will be much work ahead for the people of Nunavut, and that the GNWT will be happy to help them along.