While reports are still coming in, and not all details have been shared at this time, it has been confirmed that an aircraft has crashed near the town of Fort Smith.

Emergency personnel and RCMP are on the scene, and are asking the public to stay clear of the area. The town’s official Facebook page shared that “this is a new situation, and the Town of Fort Smith is prepared to respond and provide support in any way.”

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the situation, and a Hercules-style plane, which are used for search and rescue operations, has been seen flying over the community. In a quick statement, the TSB shared that they have sent teams out to look into the situation.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to investigate an accident involving a BAE Jetstream aircraft registered to Northwestern Air Lease. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.”

We have also reached out to the RCMP for additional details, and will share them once they become available.