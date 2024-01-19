Funding proposals are now open for the Medium Arts Project Grant for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

This grant allows for between $5,000 to $10,000 for mid-career and established artists to help cover the costs for medium scale art projects and events, such as the completion or exhibition of their work, as well as other expenses like studio and venue fees, design costs, and artistic developments.

This grant supports various arts activities, including creation, production, presentation, training, and artist development in dance, digital art, fashion, literary arts, media arts, multidisciplinary art, music and sound, artistic development, theatre arts, and visual arts and crafts.

Funding is allotted to the six regions represented by the NWT Arts Council (North Slave, South Slave, Dehcho, Beaufort Delta, Sahtu, and Tłı̨chǫ) based on population. This gives mid-career and established artists and craftspeople in small communities a better chance of accessing support for their artistic projects and activities.

The deadline to apply is on February 28th, and applications can be found by clicking here.