The GNWT is planning to extend the Northwest Territories Immigration Strategy until 2025, and is currently seeking the public’s feedback on the matter.

The Strategy was originally developed to help northern employers develop a skilled workforce, while also supporting immigration of foreign nationals who would contribute to economic development.

Originally, the Strategy had concluded in 2022, and the results were documented in a Performance Measurement Technical Report. The report found that most of the objectives laid out in the Strategy were successfully reached.

The NTNP attracted foreign investment to the NWT, indicated by approval of applicants to the Business Stream from 2017 to 2022. In this period, a total of just over $4.5 million was invested by foreign nationals via the NTNP, resulting in a total of 17 nominees and their families settling in Yellowknife and Hay River. Businesses were primarily opened in accommodation and food services, tourism, arts, entertainment and recreation, and retail trade.

Public input will help the GNWT decided whether or not to extend the Strategy. Feedback will be accepted until February 9th, and can be sent by clicking here.