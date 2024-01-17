On January 12, 2024, Fort Good Hope RCMP acting on information received from the public and the neighboring Detachment in Norman Wells, conducted a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle returning to Fort Good Hope via the Winter Road.

All occupants were detained and later released with the exception of one adult male who was found to be in possession of drugs, 22 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, and approximately $250 in cash. The adult male suffered a medical emergency while in police custody and was released unconditionally to medical services. He was later medevac’d out of the community for treatment.

The suspect vehicle was seized and later searched under authority of a Search Warrant resulting in the seizure of $1580 cash, drug paraphernalia, 27 x 40 oz bottles of Vodka, a bottle of Whiskey, a box of Wine, 16 cans of beer and 4 cans of Wine Coolers. Charges have not yet been laid however are anticipated as the matter remains under investigation.

This was a substantial amount of drugs and alcohol heading into the Sahtu community of Fort Good Hope. The RCMP in Fort Good Hope are grateful for the information received that lead to the seizure and remain committed to the residents in disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and alcohol into Fort Good Hope and other communities in the Sahtu.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Fort Good Hope RCMP at (867) 598-1111.