Brought to you by NWT Diamond Centre & 100.1 True North FM



This Valentine’s Day we want to celebrate love.

Whether romantic, familial, platonic or self-love,

love is all around and this giveaway is a tribute to

the diverse tapestry of love that connects us all.

Tell us in 150 words or less about a person in your life that you love and appreciate.

We want to help you celebrate them this Valentine’s Day.

Our voting team, comprised of members from both the

NWT Diamond and Jewellery Centre and True North FM,

will then select the story that touches them the most.

The winner will have the chance to select a piece or make

a custom piece with a value of up to $8,000.00 CAD.