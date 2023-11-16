The City of Yellowknife is reminding residents on the proper ways to remove snow from their properties for the sake of traffic and certain services.

Snow on public sidewalks in front of your property may be placed on the road, but snow from the driveway or any other part of the property must be placed somewhere else. Placing unauthorized snow on the road greatly increases snow volumes, and therefore creates unsafe driving conditions. This snow must be placed somewhere on your own property.

When it comes to trucked services, the City is reminding residents who are on trucked water and sewer to keep access to their service connection points clear of snow and ice. If the connection points are not accessible water delivery and/or sewage pumpout may not occur until the area is cleared.