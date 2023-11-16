News Alerts Sign Up
-5.9 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsCity Reminders for Clearing Snow
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

City Reminders for Clearing Snow

By Connor Pitre
Photo courtesy: The City of Yellowknife.

The City of Yellowknife is reminding residents on the proper ways to remove snow from their properties for the sake of traffic and certain services.

Snow on public sidewalks in front of your property may be placed on the road, but snow from the driveway or any other part of the property must be placed somewhere else. Placing unauthorized snow on the road greatly increases snow volumes, and therefore creates unsafe driving conditions. This snow must be placed somewhere on your own property.

When it comes to trucked services, the City is reminding residents who are on trucked water and sewer to keep access to their service connection points clear of snow and ice. If the connection points are not accessible water delivery and/or sewage pumpout may not occur until the area is cleared.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News