The City of Yellowknife has just announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Community Grant Funding Program as well as the Heritage Committee Grant Funding Program.

Through the Community Grant, the City provides funding to non-profit, community organizations that assist in the organization of events, projects or programs that align with Council’s Strategic Directions. The projects undertaken by the recipients of this grant should have a clear community impact and respond to community needs. Applications are reviewed annually by the Grant Review Committee.

Through the Heritage Committee Grant, the City provides funding for groups with projects that celebrate Yellowknife’s history and culture. This funding has been used in the past to create heritage photo displays and heritage-related public art displays. New ideas are always welcome. Applications are reviewed annually by the Heritage Committee.

Recent changes to these grant programs include:

– Online application forms, paper copies will not be accepted.

- Advertisement -

– The following grant programs can be applied for online:

o Heritage Committee Grant Funding Program

o Community Grant Funding Program

* Community Service Grant

* Multi–Year Grant

* Sponsorship Grants

– Maximum award amounts; and,

– Funding Guiding Principles.

The application deadline for both programs is Monday, January 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Application forms can be found by clicking here.