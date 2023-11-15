Results as of 11/14/2023 at 10:55 p.m. available below:

Results by Region

Dehcho–

Ronald Bonnetrouge, Richard C. Lafferty, Steven Vandell, Sheryl Yakeleya 10:46pm (Yakeleya 229, Vandell 175, Bonnetrougue 145, Lafferty 27)

YK Centre–

Ambe Chenemu, Robert Hawkins, Matt Spence 10:08pm- (Hawkins 324, Spence 230, Cenemu 216)

YK North–

Jon Howe, Shauna Morgan, Bruce Valpy- 9:41pm (Morgan 658, Valpy 331, Howe 51)

- Advertisement -

YK South–

Caroline Wawzonek (ACCLAIMED)

Range Lake–

Aaron Reid, Nicole Sok, Kieron Testart 10:27pm (Testart 325, Reid 155, Sok 109)

Frame Lake–

Deanna Cornfield, Julian Morse, John Stanley, Spencer Tracy, Stuart Wray- 9:42pm (Morse 201, Wray 164, Tracy 173, Stanley 47, Cornfield 26)

Great Slave–

Stacie Arden Smith, James Lawrance, Katrina Nokleby, Kate Reid 9:43pm (Reid 79, Arden Smith 82, Nokleby 53, Lawrance 10)

Kam Lake–

Caitlin Cleveland (ACCLAIMED)

Hay River North–

Greg McMeekin, R.J. Simpson, Michael Wallington, Hans Wiedemann 10:16pm (Simpson 391, Wallington 107, Wiedemann 82, McMeekin 14)

Hay River South–

Vince Mckay, Wally Schumann, Rocky Simpson 9:65pm- (McKay 275, Schumann 224, Simpson 202)

- Advertisement -

Inuvik Boot Lake–

Diane Archie, Denny Rodgers, Sallie Ross 9:49pm (Rodgers 201, Archie 144, Ross 124)

Inuvik Twin Lakes–

Lenora McLeod, Lesa Semmler- 10:50pm (Semmler 316, Lenora McLeod 127)

Mackenzie Delta–

Frederick Blake Jr., George Nerysoo, Richard Ross Jr. 9:08pm (Nerysoo 177, Blake Jr. 86, Ross Jr. 61)

Monfwi–

Jane Armstrong (ACCLAIMED)

Nahendeh–

Sharon Allen, Joshua Campbell, Mavis Cli-Michaud, Hillary Deneron, Shane Thompson, Les Wright- 10:29pm (Allen 30, Thompson 13, Wright 15, Deneron 6, Campbell 4, Cli-Michaud 16)

Nunakput– Kuptana takes it 340-159 (UNOFFICIALLY)

Lucy Kuptana, Vince Teddy 10:29pm (Kuptana 340, Teddy 159)

Sahtu–

Paulie Chinna, Daniel McNeely, Delphine Pierrot- 10:26pm (McNeely 367, Chinna 225, Pierrot 200)

Thebacha–

Connie Benwell, Jay MacDonald, Frieda Martselos 10:23pm (Martselos 320, MacDonald 272, Benwell 64)

- Advertisement -

Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh–

Nadine Delorme, Richard Edjericon 9:21pm (Edjericon 118, Delorme 24)

Photos:

Kieron Testart, running for Premier Cochrane’s former seat arrives at his campaign office.

Results are scheduled to roll in after 8:00 p.m. (8:26 p.m. in Dettah) when polling stations close. Stay tuned for live results.

In the meantime, make sure to check out True North’s election profiles for more information on candidates if you haven’t cast your ballot yet.