Early on Monday afternoon, many Yellowknife residents were startled by a quick moment of shaking throughout their homes, just after 1:00pm.

The shaking lasted for only a few seconds, and many city residents quickly took to local Facebook pages to see if any of their neighbours had also experienced the phenomenon, and were aware of the reason behind it.

Several users have attributed the shaking to blasting activities at the nearby quarry. Residents report feeling the shaking near the Frame Lake area, 52nd street, Niven Drive, Forrest Drive, and many other areas of the city.