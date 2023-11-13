News Alerts Sign Up
-7.7 C
Yellowknife
Monday, November 13, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsGentle Shaking Felt Throughout Yellowknife, Direct Cause Unknown
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Gentle Shaking Felt Throughout Yellowknife, Direct Cause Unknown

By Connor Pitre
The City of Yellowknife from Bush Pilots Monument (Photo: Ethan Montague)

Early on Monday afternoon, many Yellowknife residents were startled by a quick moment of shaking throughout their homes, just after 1:00pm.

The shaking lasted for only a few seconds, and many city residents quickly took to local Facebook pages to see if any of their neighbours had also experienced the phenomenon, and were aware of the reason behind it.

Several users have attributed the shaking to blasting activities at the nearby quarry. Residents report feeling the shaking near the Frame Lake area, 52nd street, Niven Drive, Forrest Drive, and many other areas of the city. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News