The Inuvik RCMP executed a search warrant on the evening of November 9th, 2023. The Northwest Territories Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted in the execution of the warrant at Lakeview Apartments on Boot Lake Road. The warrant execution was a proactive enforcement action as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

This incident is still under investigation and there may be increased police activity in the area throughout the evening. As the investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time. Additional information about this incident will be provided in the future.