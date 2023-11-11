A representative from Health Canada was recently making appearances across Yellowknife to help inform residents about the safety risks involved when purchasing and trading in secondhand items.

Health Canada Public Safety Officer Nelson Pereira spent a few days speaking to business leaders across the city as part of the organization’s plan to try and bolster their presence in the north and spread awareness on various topics. At the moment, Health Canada’s focus is on secondhand products and what to keep an eye out for to stay safe.

Nelson shared one of the larger concerns that exist when buying secondhand products.

“Anytime you’re dealing with secondhand products, you have to keep in mind that they have to be compliant with the regulations just like a brand new product that you would buy at any store. Just because something is used, doesn’t mean it’s exempt. What you want to think about is safety first. Is the product safe? What you want to do is just have some questions in mind. Whether you’re selling or buying, what you want to think about is ‘Does the product look safe?’ Does it look like it’s in good condition?”

Pereira added that checking if any product has a label can also be quite useful, as then you will be able to check online if the product has ever been recalled for safety concerns. Products intended for children are also very important to check up on, as kids items often have many more safety concerns surrounding them. The example he focused on is children’s car seats.

“On the outside it may look like it’s in good shape, but there could be a crack somewhere. If, in the worst case scenario, it’s been involved in an accident, you want to make sure that product can operate as it should, and if it’s already compromised, it may not and it could result in something unfortunate.”

He advises people to take a second thought when buying secondhand safety equipment, and for buyers to not immediately jump on any attractive deals.