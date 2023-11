With summer passed and the gloomy

season in full swing, we know that some

people may be feeling a little down.

That’s why the City of Yellowknife and

Javaroma want to help spread positivity!

Send in YOUR Positive Vibes in the

form of stories for a chance to WIN!

In partnership with the City of Yellowknife,

we want to give three (3) lucky winners one

(1) pass each to be used on gloomy days ahead!

Eight (8) additional $10.00 gift cards will be

given away throughout the promotion as well!