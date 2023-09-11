Canada Post has annoucned that their delivery service alert for Yellokwnife has gone down from red to yelow.

This means that delivery operations have resumed, though there may still be delays due to poor air quality. A red alert means that there will be no mail delivery in an affected community.

Colville Lake is also under a yellow alert, while Enterprise Fort Smith, Hay River, and KFN are still under red alerts. Canada Post say they understand how important the postal service is to those communities, and that they are trying their best to resume services as soon as possible.

Customers are encouraged to check on the Closures and Interruptions page to see whether or not their deliveries will be affected. Canada Post is still offering free mail forwarding to those who have been impacted by the wildfires.