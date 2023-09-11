News Alerts Sign Up
July temperatures expected in North and South Slave, “aggressive” fire behaviour to come

By Ethan Montague
Helicopter bucketing (Photo: NWT Fire)

Extreme weather and aggressive fire behaviour are expected across the North and South Slave over the coming days according to a recent report.

NWT Fire says daytime highs are expected to be equal to or even exceed average daytime highs in July. Combined with windy conditions making for longer burning days, firefighting conditions; “will resemble those normally encountered during the peak of fire season, rather than mid-September.” 

Additionally, residents are reminded that increased fire behaviour means more smoke, leading to reduced visibility, and it is crucial that anyone returning to the territory drive with extreme caution. 

Crews remain working along Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife, and on Highway 1 between the Alberta border and Kakisa between kilometre markers 40 and 60. 

Highways from the Alberta/NWT border and Yellowknife remain open as of September 11. 

