- Advertisement -
As Yellowknife area residents return this week it will be integral to know when some services and businesses are reopening and their hours of operation. We will continue to keep this updated as information changes throughout the weekend into next week.
Grocery Stores
YK Co-op – Food Store Open 8a-7p Daily
Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily
Inder’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily
Shoppers Drug Mart – Only Pharmacy Open this week.
Walmart – Open Friday 9am to approx. 2pm. Weekend hours will be extended if staff levels available to support.
Pharmacies
YK Co-op – Open 9a-7p Daily
Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily
Shoppers Drug Mart – Open 10a-5p Daily
The Medicine Shoppe – Wed-Fri 10a-5p, Sat/Sun – Closed
Sutherlands Drugs – 8a-6p Friday, 9a-5pm Saturday, Sunday Closed
Vet Services
Great Slave Animal Hospital – No reopening date provided yet, for emergency medications requesting a message sent via Facebook before leaving for Yellowknife to get medication prior to returning.
Yellowknife Veterinary Clinic – No reopening date provided yet
Pet Food Supplies
Canadian Tire – Open Mon-Sat 7a-10p, Sunday – 7a-7p
Crooked Whisker – Planning on opening week of Sept 10th
Borealis Kennels – Looking at Kennels Location opening Sept 9th and downtown location to follow shortly afterwards.
YK Co-op – Open 8a-7p Daily
Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p DailyShoppers Drug Mart – Open 10a-5p Daily
Medical/Health Services
Stanton Hospital – Open, for full a list of services see visit the NTHSSA webpage
Primary Care – Walk-in Appointments Only – Friday 10a-4p
Public Health – re-booking appointments during evacuation for dates starting Sept 11th
Sobering Center – Open including overnight stays, currently at 50% capacity
Day Shelter – Open, currently at 50% capacity
Juniper Health – Planned reopening Sept 12th
Dental Services
Adam Dental Clinic – Planning for Reopening on Monday Sept. 11th.
Child Services
Center for Northern Families – Reopening Monday 745a-530p
Raven’s Nest – Reopening Monday 745a-530p
NWT Montessori Society – Casa and afterschool care will available on Thursday Sept. 14th.
Many Day Homes have communicated they are opening Friday or Monday, best to connect directly with them to confirm exact dates and times.
Utilities
Northwestel – Mon-Fri 7a-8p, Sat 10a-6p 1-888-423-2333
Northland Utilities – Open Mon-Fri 9a-4p 867-873-4865
- Advertisement -