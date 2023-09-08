- Advertisement -

As Yellowknife area residents return this week it will be integral to know when some services and businesses are reopening and their hours of operation. We will continue to keep this updated as information changes throughout the weekend into next week.

Grocery Stores

YK Co-op – Food Store Open 8a-7p Daily

Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily

Inder’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily

Shoppers Drug Mart – Only Pharmacy Open this week.

Walmart – Open Friday 9am to approx. 2pm. Weekend hours will be extended if staff levels available to support.

Pharmacies

YK Co-op – Open 9a-7p Daily

Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily

Shoppers Drug Mart – Open 10a-5p Daily

The Medicine Shoppe – Wed-Fri 10a-5p, Sat/Sun – Closed

Sutherlands Drugs – 8a-6p Friday, 9a-5pm Saturday, Sunday Closed

Vet Services

Great Slave Animal Hospital – No reopening date provided yet, for emergency medications requesting a message sent via Facebook before leaving for Yellowknife to get medication prior to returning.

Yellowknife Veterinary Clinic – No reopening date provided yet Pet Food Supplies Canadian Tire – Open Mon-Sat 7a-10p, Sunday – 7a-7p Crooked Whisker – Planning on opening week of Sept 10th Borealis Kennels – Looking at Kennels Location opening Sept 9th and downtown location to follow shortly afterwards. YK Co-op – Open 8a-7p Daily Rochdi’s Independent – Open 12p-8p Daily

Shoppers Drug Mart – Open 10a-5p Daily



Medical/Health Services Stanton Hospital – Open, for full a list of services see visit the NTHSSA webpage Primary Care – Walk-in Appointments Only – Friday 10a-4p Public Health – re-booking appointments during evacuation for dates starting Sept 11th Sobering Center – Open including overnight stays, currently at 50% capacity Day Shelter – Open, currently at 50% capacity Juniper Health – Planned reopening Sept 12th

Dental Services

Adam Dental Clinic – Planning for Reopening on Monday Sept. 11th.

Child Services

Center for Northern Families – Reopening Monday 745a-530p

Raven’s Nest – Reopening Monday 745a-530p

NWT Montessori Society – Casa and afterschool care will available on Thursday Sept. 14th.

Many Day Homes have communicated they are opening Friday or Monday, best to connect directly with them to confirm exact dates and times.

Utilities Northwestel – Mon-Fri 7a-8p, Sat 10a-6p 1-888-423-2333 Northland Utilities – Open Mon-Fri 9a-4p 867-873-4865