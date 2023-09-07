As Yellowknifers continue their expedition returning home, MyTrueNorthNow has gathered some key information regarding what northerners can expect when they return to the capital.

Upon re-entry of the territory, keep in mind much of the South Slave continues to battle a devastating forest fire of its own; be mindful of flames that continue to smolder away near Enterprise and Hay River.

An RCMP blockade has been set up at the intersection separating Enterprise and Hay River, re-enforcing the GNWT’s announcement that the region is still fighting the blaze ravaging the area. Anyone attempting to re-enter Hay River at this time will be turned away at the blockade.

Further up the road on the Deh Cho bridge, residents will notice a single lane crossing, acting as a traffic control for the expected influx of residents attempting to cross towards Fort Providence.

- Advertisement -

In Fort Providence, additional infrastructure has been implemented to guide any potential line formations that take place near the Petro-Canada in the area.

Despite a recent power outage in the area, Petro-Canada remains active along the Mackenzie River.

According to Petro-Can employees, the first day of re-entry saw very little activity compared to the initial evacuation of Yellowknife.

On Highway 3 between Fort Providence and Behchokǫ̀, residents are reminded to remain cautious, as bison are prominent along the highway at this time, alongside foxes and even bears close to the city.

If residents find themselves in the dark during the last few hours of their travels, remain cautious as smoke has limited visibility across the North Slave, and crews remain working along the highway at this time.