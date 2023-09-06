Among other offers of financial aid, NWT businesses have another chance to receive some aid to help with costs incurred during the evacuation.

The Business Development and Investment Corporation is offering northern businesses up to $5,000 if they are located in a community that was evacuated, and $3,500 if the business is in a community that was not evacuated, but were affected by the evacuation orders. This is being done with the Accelerate Digital Adoption Projects for Tomorrow fund, as well as the Wildfire Assistance and Relief Measures (WARM) program.

Costs incurred from May 2023 onward will be accepted and must be supported by receipts or equivalent proof. The WARM supports will be accessible until March 31st of 2024.

WARM funding may support businesses with:

maintaining or creating employment

reduction of existing fixed overhead costs

clean-up and restoration of business operations to pre-evacuation conditions or levels

planning for and/or providing training and assistance (including professional fees) to help businesses access insurance and cover business insurance deductibles, develop or update business/continuity plans, and pursue other activities* required in response to the evacuations and wildfires

More information can be found by clicking here.