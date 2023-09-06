Today at noon, NWT residents will finally be allowed to return to their homes after several long weeks of evacuations, though the RCMP are preparing for the drastic increase of traffic it will create.

The NWT RCMP are partnering with Alberta detachments as well as the Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol to ensure an increased police presence on the roadways leading to the northern border. Returning travelers can expect to see enhanced law enforcement presence on all major routes leading into the NWT, as well as on the highway system within the NWT border.

The RCMP will be enforcing speed limits, and are encouraging drivers to make use of the roadside pullout areas if they are feeling tired. Officers will also be on the lookout for anyone who has broken down, and will provide what ever assistance they can.

Corporal Shean Kidd of the “G” Division Traffic Services says that they are aware that everyone is anxious to return home, and that the last thing the RCMP wants is to see any major accidents due to people being impatient on the roads.

“We encourage everyone to be patient, and to respect the rules of the road, and each other.”

Cpl. Kidd also thanks the Alberta officers for their help in getting northerners home safely.