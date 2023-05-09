The City of Yellowknife has several upcoming programs to help residents get rid of garbage and waste.

Through the week of May 15th to the 19th, Yellowknife will be running “Large Item Pick-Up” week, where residents who have regular curbside cart collection can arrange to have large items collected by the City free of charge. Sign up forms must be sent in to the City before noon on Friday, May 12th. Items must be placed on the curb by 7:00 am on the pickup day.

Large items that can be placed for pick-up include couches, beds, other furniture items, bicycles, and barbeques, so long as there is no propane tank attached. Residents are asked to avoid including recyclable items, hazardous items like batteries, paints, oils, and small engines. Tipping Fee items like refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and hot water tanks will also not be collected.

Later in the month, on May 20th, Yellowknife’s Solid Waste Disposal Facility will remove their fee for Residential Vehicle Charge for the disposal of residential waste. Other fees will still be in place, and a full list can be found by clicking here.