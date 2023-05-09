The GNWT has announced that a test of the NWT Alert system will take place on Wednesday, May 10th.

The test will take place at 9:55 am. The GNWT is conducting this test in partnership with RCMP G Division as part of Emergency Preparedness Week. Residents may see or hear the alert come through on their mobile devices, cable channels, and local radio stations.

Not all residents will receive the alert on their mobile devices. Some of the reasons this can happen include device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, device software, and settings. Residents are encouraged to look through their device settings or contact their service providers so that they can receive alerts in the event of a real emergency.

NWT Alert has been designed to keep residents and visitors informed of public safety and emergency events and is part of the national public alerting system “Alert Ready”. NWT Alert uses a website, a downloadable application, and broadcast messaging to communicate critical safety information to the public.

The national public alerting system is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio, and wireless devices. The Alert Ready system is developed in partnership with federal, provincial, and territorial emergency management officials, Environment Canada, and the broadcast industry to ensure you receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to keep everyone safe.

National Preparedness Week runs from May 7th to the 13th, and encourages residents to consider risks in their area and to take action towards ensuring personal preparedness. Having an emergency kit in the home, as well as a general emergency plan are encouraged for everyone.