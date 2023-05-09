The Canadian Nurses Association is celebrating National Nursing Week to draw attention to the work nurses do across Canada.

As part of the week, several NWT ministers spent time with nurses across the territory.

“It’s National Nursing Week, a time to celebrate and show our appreciation for nurses working in communities across the territory.” Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green said.

The theme of the celebration this year is ‘Our Nurses. Our Future,’ to commemorate the hard work that nurses gave during the pandemic.

“Nurses are essential to the well-being of NWT residents, and I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the nurses who work across the territory.” Premier Caroline Cochrane shared on social media.

The week ends on May 14th, 2023.