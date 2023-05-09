The City of Yellowknife has released a reminder to citizens to consider the seriousness of a situation before calling emergency services.

Due to a high volume of calls, the Yellowknife Fire Division says the pressure put on the service is growing.

“An ambulance should only be called for a person who needs immediate emergency medical assistance.” The City of Yellowknife said in a release.

The City of Yellowknife says using emergency services to get quicker attention in the emergency room for minor cuts or abrasions, and other injuries of that nature is unacceptable and an unnecessary strain on emergency services.

- Advertisement -

“The public can help the City improve the availability of all services provided by the YKFD to those who need it most when we reduce the number of calls and call-outs for incidents that do not require an emergency response,” the City added.

The City released several examples of ‘life-threatening’ emergencies that warrant a call to emergency services including, chest pain, large burns, severe bleeding, and unconsciousness.

The City reminds Yellowknifers that the RCMP should be called for immediate police assistance and when in doubt, always call 9-1-1.