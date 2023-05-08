The board members were in the community from May 1st to the 3rd so they could be oriented in their new positions. They were also able to tour the Thebacha Campus and meet with the staff and faculty members.

The meeting focussed on presentations from the Town of Fort Smith and Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos about the current, future and historic importance of Aurora College to the community of Fort Smith. Martselos was also accompanied by representatives from the Salt River First Nation community, as well as the Northwest Territory Metis Nation.

The next two Board of Governors meetings are scheduled for Thursday, June 1 in Yellowknife and Thursday, June 15 in Inuvik to coincide with Convocation Ceremonies in those communities.

Announcements with more details about those meetings will be shared in the near future. The plan is to rotate scheduled face-to-face meetings of the Board between the three campus communities of Fort Smith, Yellowknife and Inuvik.