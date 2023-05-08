The last of the ice roads in the NWT are closing after a seasonably lengthy period of opening.

GNWT Infrastructure shared on social media announcing the closure of several ice roads in the northernmost parts of the territory.

The Peel River and Mackenzie River ice crossings near Inuvik closed over the weekend and the Aklavik ice road near the same area closed on May 6th.

The Aklavik ice road usually closes on April 29th and Peel River/Mackenzie River closures were on schedule usually closing between May 5th and 6th.