Yellowknife City Council held their Monday Governance and Priorities committee today to discuss several issues, with a special focus on 2023 Mill Rate Bylaws.

According to the City of Yellowknife, the two highest contributors to Mill Rates are government grants and property taxation.

Mill Rates contribute to several services, facilities, and programs in the city including emergency services, recreation facilities such as the Multi-Plex, and youth programs.

“Property taxes are a significant revenue source, They exist primarily to raise revenue and they are a particularly good tool for incentivizing or de-incentivizing projects.” Director of corporate services Sharolynn Woodward presented to council.

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife plans to calculate a possible property tax reduction for mill rates based on property value versus property usage.

In 2023, property taxes related to mill rates have been encouraged to drop by 0.3% by Woodward and her team.